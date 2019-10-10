Cybersprint, the European leader in Digital Risk Protection, announced that it has won the 2019 Cyber Defense Global Award for their innovative Digital Footprint Security. These Global Awards are specifically focused on finding innovative infosec players with a presence outside of the USA and/or with a more global focus. Cybersprint is honoured to be selected.

"With cybercrime heading into billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize Cybersprint as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cybersprint's innovative Digital Risk Protection platform

Cybersprint has developed a unique Digital Risk Protection (DRP) SaaS platform that automatically maps, monitors and manages online risks to an organisation over a broad range of digital channels, such as the Web, Social Media, Mobile Apps and even the Deep Web. The DRP platform works with the same techniques that hackers use in search of online vulnerabilities, only Cybersprint automates and combines them with a large variety of approaches, sources and applications. After entering the brand or organisation's name, it reveals the digital attack surface consisting of the online entry points related to the brand and the associated digital risks. By combining all these data and using AI, Big Data, and data visualisation techniques, Cybersprint provides its customers with clear and actionable insights into the unknown and invisible digital risks and protects the organisation's Digital Footprint.

Pieter Jansen, CEO and founder of Cybersprint: "The massively increasing digitalisation provides hackers with more opportunities to carry out successful attacks. Our Digital Risk Protection platform enables our clients to monitor and detect digital risks interfering with their online security in real-time. Digital vulnerabilities can quickly be found and resolved to stay ahead of the attackers."

Many organisations in Europe already use Cybersprint's DRP SaaS platform, including global banks, insurance companies, governments, large municipalities, renowned retail brands, and critical infrastructure companies. Cybersprint takes pride in its customer base. For more information: www.cybersprint.com

About the Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is the Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honouring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. With over 3,000 cyber security companies worldwide, only a small number, fewer than 200, are highlighted as Global Awards winners, based upon independent judging and analysis. You'll find winners from all over the Globe including Australia, China, Israel, India, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the USA. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

