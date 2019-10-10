London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or "the Company")

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Notification regarding the posting of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Lonfin shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that, further to the preliminary announcement of unaudited results and the dividend declaration for the year ended 30thJune 2019, published on 30thSeptember 2019, ("Unaudited Preliminary Results"), the Company's 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been published and posted to Shareholders. The Financial Statements contained in the 2019 Annual Report contain no changes to the Unaudited Preliminary Results.

The Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday, 13thNovember 2019 at 11h00 (UK Time) 12h00 (SA Time) at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY and the Notice of the AGM is included in the 2019 Annual Report.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

The Unaudited Preliminary Results announcement is also available as follows:

- on the website of City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at www.city-group.com; and

- by writing to City Group PLC at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY

United Kingdom

