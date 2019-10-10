National Milk Records Plc - Final Results

10 October 2019

National Milk Records plc

('NMR', or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Audited Final Results

National Milk Records plc, the leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Financial Highlights

· Turnover has increased by 6.5% to £22.8 million (2018: £21.4 million)

· Operating Profit has risen by 19.9% to £2.3 million (2018: £1.9 million)

· EBITDA increased by 16% to £2.8 million (2018: £2.4 million)

· Investment in tangible assets and software development of £1.3 million (2018: £0.8 million)

· Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of 9.4 pence (2018: 8.6 pence)

· The Board wishes to accelerate investment in laboratories and IT and is recommending a reduced dividend of 1.25 pence per share (2018: 2.5 pence)

· Net debt reduced to £1.7 million, or 0.6 times EBITDA (2018: 0.9 times EBITDA)

Operational Highlights

· NMR's screening service for managing Johne's disease (a pervasive and wasting infection of cattle) has seen continued growth, with 2,051 herds regularly undergoing screening compared to 1,952 in 2018, an increase of 5.1%

· Further investment in NMR's people and infrastructure, including an investment of £1.3 million in laboratory equipment and developing NMR's digital infrastructure and innovation, particularly in the management of anti-microbial resistance with the Company's proprietary Farm-Assist system

· Significant increase in revenues from the Reproductive Services and Traceability revenue streams

o NMR's revenue was boosted in the first quarter due to the second stage of a genomic testing contract and through increased sale of heat-detection systems, which were supported by grant-aid

· Positive market outlook

o Dairy farmers are becoming more professional and data-driven

o Increasing consumer demand for food safety and traceability

o The Red Tractor scheme is incorporating Johne's disease management and control

Managing Director, Andy Warne, commented:

"I am pleased to be able to report another strong set of results for NMR. Over the last year we have seen significant growth in our turnover, EBITDA and EBITDA percentage, increased investment in our systems and infrastructure, paid a £0.5 million dividend and still reduced net debt by £0.5 million. The Board is also pleased to recommend a dividend of 1.25 pence per share.

"NMR continues to grow as a business, and to support this we are investing more in our people and our infrastructure. Shortly after the end of the reporting period, in September 2019, we suffered a virus attack which interrupted our core services and resulted in us making a market announcement on 25 September 2019 advising of a potential risk to current financial year EBITDA of approximately 10%. I am pleased to say that the response from the NMR team has been professional, focused and significant. We saw the reinstatement of many services very quickly. The fact that NMR had already started its digital transformation programme, implementing a new domain architecture (NMRp.com) and moving some services into the cloud, provided significant mitigation to the impact of the threat. More recently, we have restored our finance system, HR and Payroll systems and our primary interface to farmers and advisors, Herd Companion. We are now set on an aggressive programme of upgrading the remainder of our older infrastructure and have engaged third party advisors to provide forensic analysis and greater protection of our IT systems, particularly those on older platforms within our estate where those systems cannot immediately be demised.

"The virus attack has certainly influenced the focus and priority of our planning for the year ahead, and we will prioritise system-integrity and upgrading our core business platforms. This modernisation will also increase our ability to bring new services and innovation to our customers and wider stakeholders, which we believe will serve us, and them, well into the future. The Company is also ambitious and continues to seek and assess complementary growth strategies and opportunities.

"I look forward to updating shareholders on the Company's progress in due course."

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

This has been a good financial year for NMR, and we have made good progress in following our strategic development plan as well as making significant investments in our operational efficiency and capacity. I am pleased to report that we have delivered progressive development in revenue and EBITDA as well as further improving our net debt position. Our Strategy Committee has further developed our aspirational strategic plan which demonstrates NMR's potential to deliver significant capital growth from organic development as well as explore new projects and opportunities.

The NMR Board is recommending a dividend payment of 1.25 pence per share (2019: 2.5 pence per share) for all shareholders on the register on 18 October 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 17 October 2019. This level of dividend payment allows for further significant investment in our operational capacity and robustness during the financial year July 2019 to June 2020. If approved by shareholders at the AGM, the final dividend is expected to be paid on 21 November 2019.

In my previous Chairman's statement, I highlighted the fact that the UK dairy industry had been remarkably resilient to the 'Beast from the East' and the unusually hot and dry summer in 2018. I also reported that NMR did not anticipate issues to arise from the fact that, going into the winter of 2018/19, feed stocks were at an all-time low. This optimism was shown to be correct and the Agriculture Horticultural Development Board has reported that overall milk production in the UK during 2019/20 was, in fact, at a 29-year high. However, this high level of production was in part caused by farmers feeding high energy purchased feed to their herds to replace the lack of home-grown forage.

I am writing this statement in a period of uncertainty over the timing and the terms of the UK's exit from the EU. You will be reading this statement in mid-October prior to the current Brexit deadline of 31 October 2019, and our AGM will be held a few days after this. I wonder if at either date we will be any the wiser. Hopefully shareholders will understand my difficulty in answering the question: "How will Brexit affect NMR?". To try and give shareholders an understanding of whether Brexit will be good or bad for NMR, I can say that, as an integrated and integral service provider to the UK dairy industry, the prosperity of NMR is closely aligned to the health of the UK dairy industry, but otherwise will focus on the things we do know rather than the things we don't.

Investment is all about the long term and so my comments are aimed at the next three-year period rather than the next three weeks. The UK dairy sector is one of the most efficient in Europe and is competitive globally. On a global scale, the per capita consumption of dairy is growing and there are exciting and innovative dairy products and markets expected to be developed around the globe. UK dairy processors are investing in UK processing capacity and require good quality and efficient dairy farmers to provide the raw material for processing. Over a three-year period, the NMR Board is optimistic in the future of the UK dairy sector and is investing appropriately to capitalise on this optimism.

I am sure the UK dairy sector will not be immune from short term issues regarding uncertainty and confusion particularly if there is a no deal Brexit. As an example, in the event of a no deal the current understanding is that the UK would not impose any tariff on cheese imported from the EU, but the EU would levy a 45% tariff on cheese imported from the UK. As another example, there are approximately 80 road tankers of raw liquid milk which move from Northern Ireland into the Republic of Ireland each day to be processed. Both examples demonstrate there is plenty of work to be done in the run up to Brexit day.

All markets must be aware of the needs and concerns of their ultimate consumer. UK grocery shoppers are discerning and demanding. The increased pressure for food provenance and safety as well as animal welfare and environmental awareness increases the demand for NMR's services at the farm gate level. NMR's direct relationship with the UK grocery retailers, as well as the UK's dairy farmers, gives NMR a unique position to capitalise on these increasing demands.

This is my second statement as Chairman of NMR, and I am proud of our continuing achievements. I would like to thank all the NMR employed staff and self-employed milk recorders for their hard work during the year. I would also like to thank our customers, our shareholders and our other stakeholders for their continued support.

Trevor Lloyd

Chairman

STRATEGIC REPORT - Managing Director's Review

The Business Model

The NMR Group comprises four key revenue streams: Farm services, including milk recording and disease testing; Processor services, including payment testing; Traceability services, mainly ear tags; and Reproductive services, including heat detection and genomics. NMR also has a joint venture in the Republic of Ireland, iML, providing predominantly payment testing and disease services.

Turnover £'000 2018 2019 % Change Farm 15,527 16,190 +4.3% Processor 4,028 4,034 +0.1% Traceability 1,087 1,435 +32% Reproductive 763 1,139 +49.3%

Trading Report and KPIs

The general market and trading conditions for the UK dairy sector in the last 12 months have been somewhat unique. Overall production of raw milk was at a 29 year high as dairy farmers fed high energy alternative feeds to their cows due to the low levels of home-grown forage carried into the winter. This high level of production was achieved with 2.0% fewer cows, each producing 1.5% more milk. Our charging model is linked to cow numbers rather than production and our direct milk recording revenues have been impacted by the reduced cow numbers, albeit supplemented by added value services such as Johnes disease screening.

NMR's strategic plan is based on the market environment assumption that continued consumer pressure will lead to increasing scrutiny of animal welfare and food safety. This will lead to increased demand for the recording services provided by NMR. We believe the services NMR offers are essential to ensuring a profitable future for a dairy farm. It is often an overused adage, but the phrase you "can't manage what you can't measure" applies to a dairy farm. Using regular milk recording to measure the performance and personal traits for individual cows supports breeding decisions which demonstrably improve individual and herd profitability. As UK dairy continues to consolidate and modernise, NMR's services improve on-farm decision-making as farmers increasingly rely on data to make the best investment decisions.

Herdwise is NMR's screening service for managing Johne's disease. In June 2019, NMR had 2,051 herds regularly screened using its Johne's screening services compared to 1,952 a year earlier. Red Tractor is an assurance scheme to which 98% of British dairy farmers comply. Red Tractor has recently announced a requirement for participating farmers to follow a recognised Johnes control strategy in the next 12 months. As a result, NMR is anticipating the pace of Herdwise registrations to accelerate.

Supporting dairy processors with testing, assurance and provenance services is also an area of growth and opportunity. The demands of retailers are increasing, and we are partnering with processors, under the NML brand, to provide innovative services, such as using our own software developments to match payment data to collection volumes, and testing for thermoduric bacteria, which reduces the shelf life of fresh milk. In addition, we are examining how we support the processors with their desire for greater transparency for managing anti-microbial resistance.

NMR cannot be complacent about the fact that pure milk recording revenue has decreased, despite a favourable market environment. The reduction in the number of cows in the UK dairy herd has played a role in this, however we must be proactive in organising our field resources to sell and support new services to existing customers and create new relationships with new recording customers. We cannot simply wait for cow numbers to increase or for non-recording customers to contact us. Our national field-based infrastructure is an asset for NMR and we need to ensure we evolve our field structure to reflect the consolidating and more demanding profile of UK dairy farms.

Investment in new laboratory equipment is designed to deliver increased resilience, capacity and efficiency. During the year we have invested in £1.262 million (2018 £0.801 million) of assets and infrastructure, including new liquid handling robots, as well as continuing to renew our fleet of milk analysis equipment. This investment programme has contributed to an improvement in percentage EBITDA to 12.1% (2018: 11.2%).

A key activity in the year has been our investment in IT resources. Three key projects are the implementation of a new Laboratory Information Management system, a new Enterprise Resource Planning system and an upgrade to Office 365. This work will continue during the next financial period to improve the robustness, effectiveness and efficiency of our operations.

In addition to our Key Performance Indicators, Laboratory Processing Time ("LPT") is a key performance indicator for the Group as it differentiates us from our main competitor. In the 12-month period to June 2019, LPT was 6.7 hours, slightly higher than the previous year (5.9 hours).

Future Developments

The genomic testing of dairy animals is a key development area for NMR. There is a strategic fit between NMR's core competence in providing management information to dairy farmers and this emerging technology. In addition to an established customer base, we also have the lab processing capability and the strategic relationship with key suppliers to enable us to deliver growth in this sector. Genomics also enables NMR to plan new areas of development which will provide innovation in our core milk recording sector.

Our strategic plan is based on organic growth and innovation in our two core market sectors; milk processors and dairy farmers. Growth is provided by both increasing market share and by taking advantage of an anticipated increasing market size due to a greater requirement for testing services.

Andy Warne

Managing Director

STRATEGIC REPORT - GROUP FINANCIAL REVIEW

Summary

Group revenue of £22.8 million, an increase of 6.5% when compared to 2018

EBITDA of £2.8 million, up 16% on the previous period

Profit Before Tax of £2.4 million, an increase of 21% vs 2018

Diluted EPS of 9.4 pence (2018: 8.6 pence)

Net debt decreased to £1.7 million, only 0.6 times EBITDA

Proposed dividend of 1.25 pence per share

Group Results

Group revenue increased by 6.5% to £22.8 million (2018: £21.4 million). The key drivers for this included a genomics contract and grant-aided purchases of heat-detection systems, both in the first quarter of the financial year. In addition, we have seen sustained growth in our core farm services sector and traceability services, following the growth of testing for BVD (a wasting disease of cattle). Operating profit increased by 19.9% to £2.27 million, efficiently converting £0.4 million of the £1.4 million of revenue growth into profit.

The tax charge in the year was £0.42 million, giving an effective tax rate of 17.5% (2018: 8.4%). The principle difference year on year being the impact of the reduced future corporation tax rate on our deferred tax asset.

Basic EPS increased by 0.8 pence to 9.5 pence, and with no change in shares in issue or their dilution, diluted EPS has grown to 9.4 pence (2018: 8.6 pence). The proposed full year dividend per share is 1.25 pence (2018: 2.5 pence). The proposed reduction is to reserve additional funds to support an accelerated investment programme of replacement and efficiency projects in our two laboratories, and the digital transformation programme to replace our Finance and CRM systems with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Balance Sheet Summary

Net assets increased in the year by 65% to £4.033 million (2018: £2.443 million). This reflects the strong trading performance during the year, with profits of £1.988 million (2018: £1.827 million) minus the dividend paid of £0.521 million (2018: Nil).

Working capital shows an increase of £0.074 million in the year. The uplift in stocks reflects the decision to carry a greater level of consumables supplied from Europe as we have managed stock in advance of the various Brexit deadlines over the last six months or so. In addition, the year-end trade creditors balance has fallen as we have tightened up supplier payments and moved the payment schedule forward by approximately a week. These two working capital requirements are partially offset by the tax losses carried forward from the Milk Pension Fund exit ("MPF exit") being utilised to settle the 2019 Full Year tax charge, resulting in a £0.445 million reduction in this deferred tax asset (and no Corporation Tax paid).

Net debt at 30 June 2019 was £1.656 million (2018: £2.147 million), a reduction of £0.491 million, and now represents only 0.6 times EBITDA, down from 0.9 times EBITDA in 2018.

Cashflow and banking facilities

NMR has had a significant year in terms of cashflow. We have generated EBITDA of £2.761 million (2018: £2.400 million), invested £1.262 million in new capital projects (2018: £0.801 million), paid a £0.521 million dividend (2018: Nil) and still reduced net debt by £0.491 million. Debt facilities comprise a seven-year term loan taken out to help finance the MPF exit in June 2017, a small balance on asset finance agreed with the bank as part of the MPF exit, finance lease balances of our fleet vehicles on cars and small vans, and a small overdraft facility which was not utilised in 2019.

Mark Frankcom

Finance Director

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Revenue 22,798 21,405 Cost of Sales (13,066) (10,125) Gross Profit 9,732 11,280 Administrative Expenses (7,463) (9,387) Operating Profit 2,269 1,893 Share of operating profit in joint ventures 265 243 2,534 2,136 Net finance cost (126) (145) Other Gains and losses - 3 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 2,408 1,994 Tax (420) (167) Profit/(Loss) for the Period 1,988 1,827 Earnings per share (pence) Basic 9.5 8.7 Diluted 9.4 8.6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Profit/(Loss) for the Period 1,988 1,827 Exchange Rate difference 7 4 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,995 1,831

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 FIXED ASSETS Intangible assets 803 358 Tangible assets 2,849 2,524 Investments 1,081 862 4,733 3,744 CURRENT ASSETS Stock 417 222 Debtors - due within one year 2,878 2,896 Debtors - due after one year 1,316 1,761 Cash at bank and in hand 1,412 1,551 6,023 6,430 CREDITORS AMOUNTS FALLING DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR (4,026) (4,507) NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,997 1,923 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,730 5,667 CREDITORS AMOUNTS FALLING DUE AFTER ONE YEAR (2,416) (2,968) PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES (281) (256) NET ASSETS 4,033 2,443 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called-up share capital 53 53 Own Shares (195) (195) Profit and loss account 4,175 2,585 SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS 4,033 2,443

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating Profit 2,269 1,893 Amortisation of intangible assets 43 8 Write off intangible assets - 126 Share option vesting expense - 13 Amortisation of loan expenses 11 12 Depreciation of tangible assets 449 507 Profits on disposal of tangible assets - (23) Increase of warranty provision - 45 Increase in trade and other debtors (97) (140) Increase in stocks (195) (38) (Decrease)/Increase in creditors (403) 392 (192) 902 Income taxes refunds received 188 - Cash from operations 2,265 2,795 Cash flows from investing activities Dividend received from Associate 53 52 Purchase of tangible assets (774) (801) Purchase of intangible assets (488) - Proceeds from sale of tangible assets - 47 (1,209) (702) Cash flows from financing activities New bank loans raised - 251 Dividends paid (521) - Lease finance paid down (148) (173) Interest paid (129) (145) Loan repayments (513) (986) Proceeds on exercise of share options 116 52 (1,195) (1,001) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (139) 1,092 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,551 459 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,412 1,551

Notes

1. General Information

The basis of preparation of this preliminary announcement is set out below.

The financial information in this announcement, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 10 October 2019, does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 nor the year ended 30 June 2018, but is derived from these accounts.

Statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for the year ended 30 June 2019 will be delivered following the Company's Annual General Meeting. The auditors have reported on those accounts; their reports were unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain statements under S498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Whilst the financial information included in this preliminary announcement has been completed in accordance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice 'UKGAAP'), this announcement itself does not contain sufficient information to comply with UKGAAP.

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis.

Copies of the announcement can be obtained from the Company's registered office at Fox Talbot House, Bellinger Close, Chippenham, SN15 1BN

It is intended that the full financial statements, which comply with UKGAAP, will be posted to shareholders in due course and will be available to members of the public at the registered office of the Company from that date and available on the Company's website: www.nmr.co.uk

2. Going concern

The Group's business activities together with the factors likely to affect its future development, cash flows, liquidity, performance and position are set out in the Strategic report.

After making enquiries, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue its operational existence for the foreseeable future and for a period of at least 12 months from the date of this report.

3. Dividends

The Directors recommend the payment of a dividend of 1.25 pence per ordinary share in relation to the year ended 30 June 2019 (2018: 2.5 pence).

4. Earnings Per Share

Basic EPS is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

Diluted EPS is calculated using the weighted average number of shares adjusted to assume the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares.

The shares held by the Employee Share Option Plan are deducted from total shares in arriving at the weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the EPS calculation.

Reconciliations are set out below.

2019 Earnings

£'000 Weighted average

number of shares EPS Basic 1,988 20,939,702 9.5 Dilution 300,000 Diluted EPS 1,988 21,239,702 9.4 2018 Earnings

£'000 Weighted average

number of shares EPS Basic 1,827 20,939,702 8.7 Dilution 300,000 Diluted EPS 1,827 21,239,702 8.6

There have been no transactions involving ordinary shares or potential ordinary shares between the reporting date and the date of completion of these financial statements.

5. Categorisation of Expenses

Management has assessed the nature of expenses in the year and as a result has categorised more expenses within Cost of Sales, and less as Administrative Expenses. As the change is one of presentation, the previous year 2018 Profit and Loss account has not been restated. If it had, the revised comparatives (in thousands) would have been Cost of Sales £12,726 and Administrative Expenses £6,786.

