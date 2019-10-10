Aspo Oyj: Aspo's Group Treasurer Harri Seppälä to leave the company in April 2020

ASPO Plc

October 10, 2019



Aspo's Group Treasurer Harri Seppälä to leave the company in April 2020



Aspo Plc's Group Treasurer and member of the Group Executive Committee Harri Seppälä will leave the company due to health reasons. According to the agreement between Aspo and Seppälä, he will step down from his role and leave the company in April, 2020.

Harri Seppälä has worked as Aspo's Group Treasurer since 2008, and he has also been responsible for the company's investor relations.

"We are sincerely grateful to Harri for his long career and strong contribution as Aspo's Group Treasurer. As a conglomerate, Aspo's mode of operation includes actively leveraging the financial and capital markets, and Harri's expertise has been a vital asset for our company. On behalf of our entire staff, I wish Harri all the best for the future", said Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc.

Aspo will immediately start recruiting a new Group Treasurer.