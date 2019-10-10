

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined for the sixth straight month in August, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased at a faster pace of 0.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.4 percent slump in July.



Among sub-sectors, production of the machine industry grew around 10 percent and those of transport and metal products industry also increased by 1.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



In contrast, production in the chemical industry decreased 8.1 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in August.



