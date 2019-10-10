Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 9

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

10 October 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of an option to buy ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc pursuant to the Company's 2019 Save As You Earn Scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
317 pence613
d)Aggregated volume

Price		613

317 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-10-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of an option to buy ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc pursuant to the Company's 2019 Save As You Earn Scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
317 pence317
d)Aggregated volume

Price		317

317 pence
e)Date of the transaction2019-10-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information please contact:


John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs		+44 (0) 131 459 8018

© 2019 PR Newswire