Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) -The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc. has completed the acquisition, announced on September 24, 2019, of a catalogue of mushroom formulas as the foundation of a mushroom edibles business.





The formulas and know-how acquired relate to formulations that may be used to create ready to eat packaged food products or packaged food products that may be mixed with mushroom varietals of the consumer's choice. The formulations include soups, teas, hot cocoa, elixirs and truffles. Flourish has engaged the developers to create additional products to add to the base catalogue and commercialize the formulas, going to market first with mushroom based soups and coffees.

The global edible mushrooms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% to grow to US$62 billion by 2023, increasing from US$42 billion in 2018, according to a report by Research and Markets. Grand View Research reports that the global healthy snacks market size is expected to reach US$32 billion by 2025.

According to healthline.com, studies have shown that cordyceps (medicinal mushrooms) boost exercise performance, improve memory and sex drive, slow growth of tumors and can improve heart health. A study published in The Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, as reported by the BBC, found that a unique antioxidant present in mushrooms could have a protective effect on the brain, and the more mushrooms people ate, the better they performed on tests of thinking and processing.



"Learning and memory are the core cognitive functions of the human brain," says Penny White, Yield CEO, "With a rapid decline of age affecting the population cognitive deficit is leading to many neurological diseases. Flourish recognizes the early prevention needed for declining learning and memory to conduct research into creating edible products combining the mushroom medicine for a broad potential market."

Included in the acquisition is know-how and research related to edible mushrooms that could be used in the formulations and various health benefits that can accrue to people eating those mushrooms, as determined by researching data published from clinical trials and from knowledge of Chinese, Tibetan and Ayurvedic medicine. The varieties of mushrooms to be used in the formulations include Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi, Shitake, Chagas, Cordyceps and other wild varietals. The research and data on health benefits are included in the acquisition by Flourish.

Flourish purchased the formulations and all know-how and data related to the formulations with the issuance of 120,000 common shares of Yield Growth at a deemed value of $0.25 per share.

According to The New York Times, on September 4, 2019 Johns Hopkins Medicine announced the launch of the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, to study compounds like LSD and psilocybin for a range of mental health problems, including anorexia, addiction and depression. The center is the first of its kind in the country, established with $17 million in commitments from wealthy private donors and a foundation. CNBC says that investors are starting to bet big on psychedelic medicine with ATAI Life Sciences completing a $40 million round in March 2019 at a $240,000,000 valuation.

By mutual agreement Yield Growth is not proceeding with any investment into Absolem Health Corp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

