Under the direction of long-time SVP and Chief Operating Officer Ronny Salameh, the organization grew exponentially within its existing footprint and added two additional builders to the portfolio. In 2018, the company launched Elevate Homes (55+ Active Adult) and added Fielding Homes (Luxury Estate Homes). In January 2019, Salameh took over as chief executive officer.

Salameh stated, "The addition of two more building brands, DRB Group Residential Development Services and owning an in-house title company, Keystone Title, along with additional expected growth, drove my decision to create branding for the corporate entity DRB Enterprises, LLC to be known as DRB Group."

Sumitomo Forestry America has ownership in five U.S. homebuilding companies. The DRB Group is the most multi-faceted, building in six states and 14 metro markets and holding three building brands: Dan Ryan Builders, Elevate Homes and Fielding Homes. Having been with DRB Group for seven years, Corporate Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Branding Char Kurihara noted, "This has been a dynamic organization. It has grown, changed and evolved rapidly, which allowed opportunities to update the Dan Ryan Builders brand, create the Elevate Homes brand and, now, the DRB Group branding. Mr. Salameh is very forward-thinking in his vision for the company, its employees, trade partners and, most importantly, our customers. What has been created is not just a new logo but a new vision for the company's culture, core values and mission statement to extend over our family of building companies."

In May 2019, the corporate office relocated from its long-time Frederick, Maryland, location to Rockville, Maryland.

