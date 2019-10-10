

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined unexpectedly in August on weak manufacturing and mining, data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Industrial production fell 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in July. Output was forecast to rise 0.2 percent.



Manufacturing output dropped 0.8 percent, in contrast to July's 0.4 percent increase. The decline was largely driven by a 2.2 percent fall in machinery and equipment output.



Mining and quarrying output was down 1.4 percent. On the other hand, construction output advanced 0.3 percent in August.



In three months to August, output declined in manufacturing industry by 1.2 percent and by 0.9 percent in the whole industry.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX