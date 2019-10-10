UK Employees to Waste Over 300 Million Days of Annual Leave, Research by Timetastic Finds

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research by staff holiday planning software company, Timetastic, has revealed the true scale of wasted holiday allowance in the UK, visualised in their latest interactive infographic.

It's based on data that shows UK workers waste 38% of their annual leave entitlement on average. This means over 300 million days, upwards of 2 billion hours, of holiday is left untaken every year.

Timetastic are firm believers in the benefits of taking annual leave, and their latest campaign to bring awareness to the issue is an interactive infographic, showing that with the 300 million days of wasted annual leave:

Everyone in the UK could plant 70 trees each (over 4.5 billion trees in total)

Everybody in Manchester could binge watch all of Coronation Street just under 3 times

could binge watch all of Coronation Street just under 3 times Everyone in Northern Ireland could walk the full length of the Great Wall Of China

could walk the full length of the Great Wall Of China +11 more mind-blowing facts

While it may seem beneficial for employers to gain extra working days from their workers, in fact unexplained sick days due to mental health struggles and burnout costs the UK economy £1.4bn a year. In 2019, the World Health Organisation also recognised burnout from overwork as a valid threat in its International Classification Of Diseases.

With the average full-time worker now putting in over 42 hours of work a week, and around 2 billion hours of unpaid overtime being worked each year, the importance of taking holiday time to recuperate is greater than ever.

Figures were calculated from the results of a survey of 2000 UK workers, carried out by Glassdoor in 2018, that revealed just 62% of holiday allowance is taken on average.

Gary Bury from Timetastic commented on the topic, saying:

"There's plenty of research showing that workaholic cultures don't breed more productive businesses - just burnout. From an employee's point of view, it's important to take leave to keep yourself in good health, physically and mentally.

"For employers, it's just as important to encourage workers to take annual leave. The modern stresses of life, including pressure in work, continue to be linked to poor mental health, and the more an employer does to help reduce the pressure, the more productive an employee can be.

"So, don't waste your holiday entitlement, time off is important."

View the interactive infographic and wasted leave facts here.

Contact:

Alex Duthie

alex@custard.co.uk

+44(0)161-883-2438