YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct 10, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) completed the installation and commissioning of the natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) facilities for the "Jawa-2 Project." The project, under the auspices of Indonesia's state-owned electricity provider PT. PLN (Persero) is located at the Tanjung Priok Power Plant on Java Island. Commercial operation of Jawa-2 began last year for Units 1 and 2 in simple cycle mode. As with the simple cycle mode, the construction of the exhaust heat recovery boilers and steam turbine was completed ahead of schedule and allowed for an early turnover.Jawa-2, located in the port city Tanjung Priok is approximately 10 km northeast of central Jakarta. The full turnkey contract was received by Mitsubishi Corporation and local construction and engineering firm Wasa Mitra Engineering. MHPS provided two M701F gas turbines, two exhaust heat recovery boilers, one steam turbine, and auxiliary equipment. The generators were manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.Indonesia is currently pursuing a large-scale thermal power expansion program centered on the West Java region around Jakarta. The Jawa-2 projects is part of a government initiative to add 35GW in generating capacity that is necessary to address the rapidly growing demand for power accompanying the country's economic growth. MHPS' successful completion of this project ahead of schedule contributed to the realization of the government's plan. Also the project has been given an annual award in the category of "Natural Gas-Fired Power Project of the Year" from Asian Power Awards 2019.An executive with PLN said, "This project is the realization of government's program in Electricity Infrastructure development 35GW and is the first largest unit of the program. It can also be operated based on extraordinary coordination between PLN units and partners. The completion of the Jawa-2 CCPP project provides a great benefit for the availability of electricity supply in Jakarta and the strengthening of the Java-Bali electricity system as a load follower or peaker type generator."MHPS shipped its first steam turbine to Indonesia in 1971. Over the next nearly 50 years built a close relationship with the country and today continues to play an important role in ensuring a stable power supply for the nation.Going forward, MHPS will continue to aim for an even greater share of the Indonesian power market, and through the widespread use of highly efficient power generation facilities, promote a shift to low-carbon energy, and contribute to the protection of the global environment.For more information:MHPS participates in "Indonesia 74th Electricity Day", from October 9th to 11th, 2019. Please see below a notice posted on October 3.MHPS to Participate in "74th Indonesia National Electricity Day Exhibition" in Jakarta.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.