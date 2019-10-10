Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALYV ISIN: JP3966750006 Ticker-Symbol: HL3 
Tradegate
09.10.19
10:05 Uhr
34,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
LINE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,200
33,400
11:18
33,200
33,400
10:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LINE
LINE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINE CORPORATION34,000-0,58 %