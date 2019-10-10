Three partnerships and on-going synergetic cooperation signed with major Indian Auto Finance players

To provide retail finance and mobility solutions to customers customized credit solutions to dealers

These operations will boost the Citroën offensive in 2020 jointly with the launch of flagship C5 Aircross SUV

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) launches "Citroën Finance" and "Citroën Lease", in partnership with

Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank to offer retail finance and customized credit to Group dealers.

- ALD Automotive a globally renowned automotive leasing and fleet management company to offer full leasing services to the final customers

To enhance customer reach and market coverage, Groupe PSA plans to sign standard cooperation agreements with other leading auto finance players in India. A first partnership was signed with Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd (KMPL), a leading Non-Banking Finance Company

These partnerships will offer scalable, innovative retail finance and mobility solutions to Citroën customers and customized credit solutions to the Group dealers.

Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President India Pacific comments on these initiatives, "These partnerships are a new step in Groupe PSA objective to progressively establish a meaningful presence in India. We are committed to provide the best-in-class car ownership experience to our Indian customers with competitive Citroën cars, competitive finance offers and dedicated multi-national teams to meet their expectations."

"Through its mission of "lifetime mobility finance service provider", Banque PSA Finance supports the Groupe PSA's Push to Pass plan. This offer provides innovative solutions that meet the new expectations of its customers, present and future. I'm confident that these three partnerships with major Indian finance companies will provide new finance opportunities for Banque PSA Finance and Groupe PSA", added Rémy Bayle, CEO of Banque PSA Finance

