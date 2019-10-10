

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade on Thursday as high-level negotiations between Beijing and Washington get underway in Washington later in the day.



While prospects for progress in trade talks dimmed, media reports suggest that both sides are considering an 'interim' deal that could see a tariff increase next week suspended.



Meanwhile, adding to fears of recession, Germany's exports declined the most in four months, while imports recovered at a faster than expected pace, data from Destatis revealed.



Exports fell by more-than-expected 1.8 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in July. Imports rose 0.5 percent after falling 2.4 percent a month ago.



The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,118 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.



Shares of PNE AG jumped 4 percent. The developer of wind farms is targeted by Photon Management GmbH for a takeover.



Sugar producer Suedzucker slumped 8 percent after its first-half operating result declined 46.6 percent to 74 million euros from last year's 139 million euros, driven by the sugar segment losses.



Gerresheimer edged up slightly after retaining guidance.



