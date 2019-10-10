The "Finland Automated Microbiology Market for over 100 Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report from the author examines current and emerging assays; forecasts volume and sales for molecular diagnostic, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening and immunodiagnostic procedures, as well as over 100 infectious disease tests by assay and application; profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative market penetration strategies for suppliers.
Rationale
The level of automation in the microbiology laboratory has been lagging behind that of other major clinical laboratory segments, such as chemistry and hematology. The slow acceptance of the technology is in part due to the complexity of developing automation suitable for microbiology tests.
The introduction of automated microbiology instrumentation has been delayed by a number of intrinsic and technical problems. The diffusion of automated microbiology systems, once the technology was developed, has not matched that of other automated laboratory technologies. The acquisition of automation in microbiology has been slowed by forces less easily identifiable than the effects of various reimbursement plans. Some laboratorians still believe that current instrumentation is not the ultimate technology and expect better automation on the horizon.
The driving force behind the need for rapid reporting of microbiological test results is the clinical relevance in a time of financial austerity, a time when cost and health care effectiveness to the patient and diagnostician looms ever larger, and where after-the-fact results at high expense are coming under severe scrutiny worldwide.
This report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding microbiology market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Volume and sales forecasts for over 100 infectious disease assays by individual test.
- Test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy).
Specimen Types
- Urine
- Sterile Fluids: Blood, Serum, CSF
- Throat Swabs, Respiratory Secretions
- Genital Secretions
- Stool
- Abscess/Wound
- Sputum
- Saliva
Applications
- Microbial Identification
- Antibiotic Susceptibility
- Urine Screening
- Blood Cultures
Review of Major Automated Systems
- Review of major automated molecular diagnostic, multipurpose, specialized, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening, and immunodiagnostic analyzers.
Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report
AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes Influenza, Legionella, Lyme, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.
Technology Review
- Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody, immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for the microbiology market.
- Global listings of companies developing or marketing microbiology products by individual test.
Competitive Assessments
- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.
Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
- Emerging opportunities for new analyzers, reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for decentralized testing products.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- Applied Gene Technologies
- Arca Biopharma
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Biotest
- Cepheid
- Decode Genetics
- Diadexus
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Illumina
- LabCorp
- Leica Biosystems
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Lonza
- Myriad Genetics
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Proteome Sciences
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sierra Molecular
- Takara Bio
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpfqdu
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005366/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900