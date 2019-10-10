R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 10-Oct-2019 / 10:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael St Clair-George 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Initial notification/Amendme nt 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name R.E.A. Holdings plc b) LEI 213800YXL94R94RYG150 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 25p each financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB0002349065 b) Nature of the Acquisition transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) 169p 9,237 d) Aggregated n/a information Aggregated volume 9,237 Price 169p e) Date of the 8 October 2019 transaction f) Place of the London transaction ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 23029 EQS News ID: 888309 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2019 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)