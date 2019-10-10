Introducing Pick8 - Fantasy Football Platform Launches New Season With Exciting New Features

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pick8 is announcing today the launch of new exciting features for the 2019 Fantasy Football season - the way sports fans engage with football all over the world is about to change.

Pick8 is a free fantasy football game where football fans can assemble an eight-player roster from real-life players who are currently part of the English Premier League and Chinese Super League. The goal of the game is to pick players who will score a goal in the current round of the championship. Participants who guess correctly will automatically qualify for amazing rewards.

To celebrate the EPL season, Pick8 is giving away massive prizes, including high-end electronics (such as iPhones Xs, laptops and flat-screen TVs) and a chance to see an EPL game live as part of an all-expenses-paid trip to the U.K.

Pick8 is a free-to-play platform that has already attracted over 250,000 players during the 2018-2019 season, including football fans from the U.K., Turkey, China and Thailand. Numbers are expected to keep growing this new season, especially with the recent introduction of exciting leagues, like the Chinese Super League, into the platform.

"We wanted to completely reinvent the Fantasy Football experience, so we not only included obvious choices like the EPL but also added exclusive leagues, exciting ways to win, and an interactive platform that allows football fans to be part of the action with a live database of game scores, stats and video highlights," said Elliot Shaw, CMO of Pick8 Media. "This year, we introduced the Chinese Super League, an exciting new market with high potential; it's a completely new audience, and we cannot wait to see what happens next."

In 2019, Pick8 continues to innovate with some exciting enhancements that will make fantasy football even more accessible and fun to play:

Play With Friends - It is now easier than ever to challenge friends in private head-to-head fantasy competitions for prizes or bragging rights.

- It is now easier than ever to challenge friends in private head-to-head fantasy competitions for prizes or bragging rights. Live scores and Games highlights - As part of Pick8's effort to bring all the excitement of football, users will find on Pick8 all the stats, scores and video highlights from every game in the championship. This is a great way to follow teams' and players' results throughout the football season.

- As part of Pick8's effort to bring all the excitement of football, users will find on Pick8 all the stats, scores and video highlights from every game in the championship. This is a great way to follow teams' and players' results throughout the football season. New Leagues (and more ways to win) - Pick8 recently introduced the Chinese Super League to the original English Premier League offering. Current plans include the addition of new Football Leagues and NBA to the platform, as well as even bigger jackpot prizes.

About Pick8

Pick8 was founded in 2018 to help redefine fantasy sports and bring fans closer to the games they love via a unique combination of daily fantasy sports and sports content. Pick8 offers daily fantasy football games to more than 250,000 fantasy football fans across three countries.

