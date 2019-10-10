mCig Inc.: mCig Updates Shareholders on Filing Status

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / MCIG, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the following corporate update on a status of filing Form 10K for the year ended April 20, 2019 and the first quarter 10Q for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. We expect to be current with our filings by the end of the second quarter ending October 31, 2019. In addition, MCIG is updating our shareholders on the status of OBITX trading on the OTC Markets.

Mr. Paul Rosenberg, the Company's Principal Executive Officer, commented: "I am happy to announce we have made good progress with our new auditors in completing the form 10K and 10Q financial filings which will return MCIG's status to current on OTC Markets. Due to the inability of the former auditor's to file with the SEC going forward, we have been required to complete a two-year audit, which includes the years ending April 30, 2018 and April 30, 2019. We do not anticipate any major changes that would require a restatement with the prior year's audit completed by our former auditors."

MCIG issued a special dividend to its shareholders in a new public company, OBITX Inc. through a public registration. OBITX became a public reporting company on December 10, 2018 and is current in all its filings with the SEC. Mr. Rosenberg went on to say, "The process of obtaining a trading symbol from FINRA has taken much longer than anticipated. All the required paperwork has been submitted to FINRA and we are expecting our stock symbol to be issued to OBITX in a timely manner."

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets. The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.mciggroup.com.

