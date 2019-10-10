Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 348.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 341.38p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---