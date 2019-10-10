

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation slowed in September to the lowest since November 2017, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.6 percent rise in August.



The latest inflation was the lowest since November 2017, when the rate was 1.1 percent.



The core inflation rate rose marginally to 2.2 percent in September from 2.1 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in September and the core CPI climbed 0.6 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the producer prices decreased 10.7 percent annually in September, following a 9.4 percent drop in August. This was the biggest fall seen so far this year.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.3 percent drop a month ago.



