

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation rose marginally in September, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.4 percent increase in August.



Restaurants and hotels prices grew 1.9 percent annually in September, while prices for clothing and footwear declined 3.4 percent. Prices of goods fell 0.4 percent on year, while services cost gained 1.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 0.4 percent annually in September, following a 0.5 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.3 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX