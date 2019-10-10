Goodhart affiliation and capital infusion will facilitate the firm's continued growth

Albright Capital Management, LP ("Albright Capital"), an industry leader in emerging markets private investment, today announced that Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp ("Volunteer Park"), a closed-end investment fund advised by Goodhart Partners LLP ("Goodhart"), has acquired a minority stake in the firm.

Volunteer Park makes strategic minority investments in select high-quality private capital investment management firms, enabling management to retain control and ensuring important continuity of investment philosophy, process, and operations.

Albright Capital will use the capital exclusively to promote growth, primarily by investing alongside (and magnifying alignment of interests with) LPs, and secondarily by selectively investing in additional firm resources.

Drawing on decades of experience in investment management, Goodhart is well positioned to support Albright Capital's management team and materially contribute to the firm's future success. Goodhart will play an active role in firm governance and a more passive role in Albright Capital's investment process and day-to-day operations.

The partnership represents the natural evolution of a relationship that developed over a period of years between Albright Capital co-founders Gregory Bowes (Managing Principal) and John Yonemoto (CIO) and Goodhart Managing Director Mike Daley.

"We strongly believe that Albright Capital will build on its leadership position, identifying and executing on value-based opportunities and continuing to deliver positive social impact in EM private markets," Daley said. "Extensive and sustained dialogue with Volunteer Park has demonstrated shared values and created important mutual understanding. We are confident that they will be a strong value-add financial partner for us over the long term," Bowes added.

Goodhart is a London-based independent "multi-boutique" investment manager established in 2009 which partners with teams that share their commitment to investment excellence and an inclusive collegial culture. Goodhart seeks experienced specialist managers with the ability and fortitude to act independently, and a focus on opportunities overlooked or misunderstood by others.

Albright Capital is comprised of a deeply experienced team of professionals who collectively bring over 200 years of emerging markets private markets investment experience, and benefits from the strategic advice of the Albright Stonebridge Group ("ASG"), the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm. Albright Capital was founded in 2004 and became an SEC-registered investment advisor in 2005. Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright serves as Chair of Albright Capital and Co-Chair, with former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez, of ASG.

Albright Capital has a natural preference for investments that deliver positive social impact and has significant expertise in infrastructure, infrastructure services, and real assets. The firm seeks to combine best practices from private equity, mezzanine, and structured credit to create customized financial solutions and provide ongoing support for a select group of middle market companies operating in global emerging markets, and to deliver attractive returns and positive portfolio diversification benefits to its investors.

About Albright Capital

Based in Washington, D.C., Albright Capital is a global emerging markets private markets investor which seeks to generate commercial returns while advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals through a focus on infrastructure and real assets. The firm seeks to capitalize on compelling investment themes, market inefficiencies, and pockets of capital shortage.

About Goodhart Partners

Goodhart Partners is a London-based independent "multi-boutique" investment firm that offers a range of strongly differentiated investment strategies. The firm's mission is to be recognized for commitment to investment excellence to be a trusted partner for both sophisticated institutional investors and exceptional boutique investment teams. Goodhart is the investment manager for the Volunteer Park Capital Fund, which forms strategic partnerships with boutique private capital managers through minority equity investments.

