The "Commercial Vehicle Market in Russia. Results of 2018, Trends and Prospects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, commercial vehicle market is traditionally subdivided into segments: light commercial vehicles (LCV), medium-duty vehicles (MCV), heavy-duty trucks (HCV) and buses (BUS).

There are a few reasons for this approach:

Firstly, that enables to show the entire situation in the commercial vehicle market in Russia.

Secondly, truck as well as bus market structure includes a significant number of light commercial vehicles and micro-buses, which, according to European classification, belong to the LCV segment.

Thirdly, according to their gross weight, trucks are subdivided into different types and have different fields of use. Medium-duty trucks (3.5 -16 tons) are usually used for short-distance cargo transportation, in public and utility services and as a base for superstructures. Heavy-duty trucks (over 16 tons) are often used for long-distance cargo transportation, in large-scale construction, etc.



Besides the structure of the Russian market, the report includes statistics of commercial vehicle sales in Europe. Forecast of the market development during the nearest years is included as separate pages. The significant part of the research comprises profiles of major commercial vehicle market participants in our country. Each profile also contains the detailed model structure of vehicle sales including statistics by years and months.

In 2018, the commercial vehicle market in Russia came up to 207,000 vehicles, that is 3% more than a year ago. 54% of the total market belongs to LCV with 112,000 vehicles (+2.1%). Heavy trucks generate almost 30% of the market or 61,700 vehicles (+1.3%). The share of MCVs is less than 10% of the market or 20,500 vehicles (+7.1%). Other 6.2% of the sales come from buses (12,900 vehicles; +10.7%).

The marketing report is prepared with an office research method. The major information sources are ACEA as well as our own databases and information obtained from the market players directly. All data presented in the report is clearly organized and complied in tables. Every subject is illustrated with graphs and diagrams.

Key Topics Covered

LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (LCV)

New LCV Market in Europe

New LCV market in Russia

Regional structure of the LCV market

LCV import to Russia

Forecast of LCV market development in Russia

TRUCKS (MCV and HCV)

Truck market in Europe

Truck import to Russia

Medium-duty trucks (MCV)

New MCV market in Russia

Regional structure of the new MCV market

Forecast of MCV market development in Russia

Heavy-duty trucks (HCV)

New HCV market in Russia

Regional structure of new HCV market

Forecast of HCV market development in Russia

BUSES (BUS)

New Bus market in Europe

New Bus market in Russia

Regional structure of new Bus market

Bus import to Russia

Forecast of Bus market development in Russia

PROFILES OF MAIN COMMERCIAL VEHICLE MARKET PLAYERS IN RUSSIA:

Citroen

DAF

FAW

FIAT

Ford

GAZ

Higer

Hino

HOWO

Hyundai

Isuzu

Iveco

KAMAZ

KAVZ

LADA

LIAZ

MAN

MAZ

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi Fuso

NEFAZ

PAZ

Peugeot

Renault

SAZ

Scania

Shaanxi

URAL

Volgabus

Volkswagen

Volvo

Yutong

UAZ

APPENDIX

New LCV sales in Russia in 2013-2018

New MCV sales in Russia in 2013-2018

New HCV sales in Russia in 2013-2018

New BUS sales in Russia in 2013-2018

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j605xu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005423/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900