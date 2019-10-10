The "IEC 61850 Global 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drawing together 150+ IEC 61850 specialists and implementation leaders, this end-user-driven programme focuses on achieving multi-vendor, multi-edition interoperability within the substation and across the wider smart grid. This year's week long programme begins with a one-day workshop on the Fundamentals of IEC 61850 led by Christoph Brunner, followed by the 3-day main conference focused on global IEC 61850 implementation case-studies, and concludes with a one-day seminar on future applications of IEC 61850 in new domains.

Programme format:

Monday 14 October 2019: Workshop Fundamentals of IEC 61850

Tuesday 15 Thursday 17 October 2019: Main Conference Exhibition Global IEC 61850 Implementation Case-Studies

Friday 18 October 2019: Seminar Future Applications of IEC 61850 in New Domains

Event highlights include:

Case-Study Programme hear from 20+ international utility IEC 61850 experts and implementation leaders on the lessons learnt from actual deployments of the standard across smart grid infrastructures

Utility Heavy Speaker Line-Up selected on the strength of the projects they are involved in, their pivotal roles in implementation decision making, and their insights into lessons learnt and future roadmaps

Roundtable Discussions take the opportunity to brainstorm and problem solve with peers from across the IEC 61850 ecosystem

Fundamentals Workshop run by Christoph Brunner, Convenor of IEC TC57 WG10, taking place the day before the main conference, this workshop demystifies the fundamental building blocks and provides a comprehensive yet in-depth understanding of IEC 61850

Future Applications Seminar hear from the pilot projects that are pushing the boundaries of IEC 61850 implementation to monitor and control a range of grid-edge assets, including microgrids, renewables, energy storage and electric vehicles

Solution Zone running alongside the main 3-day conference, the solution zone provides a focused display of IEC 61850 products and services, with experts on hand to discuss your specific challenges and provide tailored advice to help propel your implementation plans to the next level

Live Demo Labs a 1:1 private demonstration, providing you with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience of the most advanced and forward-looking IEC 61850 solutions and services

Evening Networking Reception taking place the evening of conference day one, this networking event is open to all participants enabling you to relax and unwind, allow new ideas to cement and new partnership opportunities to emerge

