The "Assessment of the Financial Position of Russian Car Owners and their Plans to Purchase a Car in 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the results of an online survey. The survey was conducted in January 2019, and more than 7,000 car owners took part in it.

In the course of the study, data were obtained on the level of the financial position of Russian car owners (self-assessment of the financial situation of the family, credit load and availability of savings).

Also, the respondents shared information about the increase in costs (by the object of expenditure), special attention was paid to the increase in the costs for upkeep of the car.

In the course of the study, car owners were asked a question: Did you begin to save on up-keeping of the car in 2018?

Those respondents who answered in the affirmative to this question were questioned in detail on the items of savings: operation, maintenance and repair of the car.

The report touched upon the topic of the planned terms of vehicle operation, plans for buying (changing) the car in the next 2 years, the impact of the economic situation on these plans.

The data are presented for the sample as a whole (regional data are weighted with regard to the active passenger car park in the Russian Federation as of January 1, 2019), regionally (federal districts) and by car in possession (premium, mass segment). Information with details on the age of the car is presented in Excel format as an addition to the PDF version of the report.

Key Topics Covered

1. Characteristics of car owners

1.1. Gender, age, car in possession

1.2. Self-assessment of the financial situation of the family

1.3. Using of credit products

1.4. Family's credit load level and availability of savings

2. The increase in the costs of car owners in 2018 (compared to 2017)

2.1. Increased family spending (by the object of expenditure)

2.2. Rising costs for upkeep of the car

2.3. How did car owners save in 2018 on:

Car operation

Car maintenance

Car repair

3. Plans for car owners to change the car

3.1. Planned terms of car ownership

3.2. Plans for changing the car (in the next 2 years)

3.3. The impact of the economic situation on plans for buying a car

3.4. Price range for the next car purchase

3.5. Sentiment: an assessment of the financial situation of the family in 2019

