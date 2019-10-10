

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece consumer prices declined at a slower rate in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index edged down 0.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.2 percent decline in August.



The biggest increase was seen in the cost of communication, up by 2.8 percent annually in September and health cost rose 1.8 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for household equipment fell 2.3 percent and those of food and non alcoholic beverages decreased 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.1 percent in September, after a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 0.9 percent fall in July.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 0.6 percent in August largely reflecting the weakness in mining and quarrying.



