Post-production companies such as AT&T, Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, Sony, and MGM are upgrading post-production processes by increasingly investing in digital technologies. This enables them to meet the growing demand for online video content through cloud solutions and services. Digital transformation of post-production processes helps in integrating the workflow for color correction. It also optimizes the use of resources and skills and enables centralized and easy sharing and management of assets across locations. Such benefits will encourage the digital transformation of the post-production process. Thus, the digital transformation of the post-production process will boost the growth of the post-production market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growth in digital marketing, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Post-production Market: Growth in Digital Marketing

The media and entertainment industry is witnessing growth due to the prevalence of digital marketing. Various companies are marketing their products through different social media platforms. This is leading to innovations in camera technologies, social computing tools, and other areas to improve the content display online. Consequently, the increase in promotional content has created a need for short films and advertising videos. This is generating a requirement for post-production services. Thus, with the growth in digital marketing as one of the post-production market trends, the market for post-production is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growth in digital marketing, the increasing popularity of VR and 360-degree video content and rise in the adoption of partnership and acquisition strategies are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Post-production Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global post-production market by application (movie, television, commercials, and online videos), technique (VFX, audio processing, 2D-3D conversion, editing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the production of big-budget movies and series and strong presence of established vendors in the region.

