Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) - Hey Bryan Media Inc. (CSE: HEY) ('HeyBryan' or 'the Company'), a peer-to-peer marketplace app that connects customers to trusted and vetted experts for everyday home-maintenance needs, is excited to announce that it has bolstered its executive leadership team with the appointment of Blair Jordan, effective immediately. Blair has extensive experience and expertise in investment banking both in Canada and internationally, having previously worked in New York, London and Tokyo.

"Blair will be an outstanding contribution to our leadership team as we seek to expand our Company and accelerate growth into new geographic markets," said Lance Montgomery, CEO and Founder of HeyBryan. He added: "This appointment comes at a very important time in the Company's development and we are extremely pleased Blair has joined us."

Blair Jordan commented: "I am delighted to be joining HeyBryan and look forward to helping this talented team execute all the exciting growth opportunities ahead. HeyBryan's innovative technology addresses real needs for consumers, and as such, has impressive growth potential in Canada, as well as potential foreign markets."

Blair Jordan brings extensive capital markets and financing experience to HeyBryan, having spent five years as Managing Director, Investment Banking at Echelon Wealth Partners, and another nine years at Credit Suisse. He also worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Bennett Jones, having obtained a law degree from UBC and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He is an active participant in the Canadian capital markets, and specializes in working with high-growth companies undergoing rapid commercial growth.

Blair Jordan will work from the HeyBryan head office in Vancouver, Canada and will replace Rick Huang, who has seen the Company through its initial audits and recent IPO. Rick will continue to work as a consultant to the Company to ensure a smooth transition.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan is a peer-to-peer marketplace app connecting independent service providers to consumers with everyday home-maintenance needs. The HeyBryan App facilitates this connection, and payment for the task is exchanged through the App, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. HeyBryan instills trust by using a process to vet its Home-Maintenance Experts and providing a user-friendly review medium. HeyBryan also accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people. The service is currently available in Toronto and Vancouver with plans to expand into other Canadian cities in the next year.

ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.,

Lance Montgomery

CEO, President & Director





