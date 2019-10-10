Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed"). The company has submitted a new product application for its Pure Cannabis Sticks and is developing a cannabis beverage called "THC Kiss." Both products are subject to Health Canada approval.

The Government of Canada has announced that the production and sale of cannabis edibles, extracts, and topicals will be legalized on October 17, 2019.





Figure 1: THC Kiss

THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE:THC) (OTCQX:THCBF) believes it has something that no one else does, not even the juggernauts of the beverage industry. THC BioMed states that THC Kiss will be organic and produced using a unique extraction method.

The Kelowna, British Columbia-based licensed producer has made a name for itself with its premium organically grown marijuana and being the first Canadian company to automate their pre-rolls containing 100% cannabis.

THC BioMed is more than simply a cannabis producer. The company is deeply rooted in cannabis genetics (in fact, it's one of Canada's largest suppliers of cannabis genetics) and research and development to improve the user experience. Just as it intends to bring the automated Pure Cannabis Sticks to the market - complete with filters to prevent the pot from going into a consumer's mouth - as a new way to smoke cannabis, it is on the verge of giving Canadians a new way to drink their cannabis, too.

The company has developed a product it intends to market under the brand "THC Kiss," a cannabis beverage that THC believes provides the effects of cannabis in a short period of time relative to other ingestibles. Management calls it the first beverage to deliver both mental and body highs through ingestion. THC believes that THC Kiss overcomes a major hurdle with ingestibles and does not cause drowsiness or fatigue. This product is in development and THC BioMed has not yet submitted an application to Health Canada for its production and sale.

THC BioMed CEO John Miller uses phrases like "absolutely unique" and "exclusive in its category" to describe the novelty of THC Kiss. "We are thrilled to have formulated a cannabis beverage that is purely organic, works in a recreational setting and can offer even the most seasoned consumers an entirely new and invigorating experience," said Miller in a statement about the new drink.

December 16, 2019 - A Day to Look Forward to

Canadian regulators have estimated that cannabis drinks, edibles, creams and more will be available for purchase on December 16, 2019 at the earliest.

THC BioMed intends to supply authorized provincial distributors and its registered medical patients with THC Kiss and Pure Cannabis Sticks if and when these products are approved by Health Canada.

To Learn more about THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQX: THCBF) visit the Company's Website: https://thcbiomed.com

