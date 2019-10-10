

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the European Central Bank's account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on September 11 and 12 at 7.30 am ET Thursday, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 118.46 against the yen, 1.0952 against the franc, 0.9002 against the pound and 1.1028 against the greenback around 7:34 am ET.



