

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS expanded the recall of chicken products by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. as Listeria concerns affect additional products sold by more retailers.



The Georgia-based poultry supplier in late September had initiated the recall of an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat or RTE poultry products as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria. This involved frozen cooked, diced or shredded RTE chicken products that were produced between January 21 and September 24, 2019.



The company then said the recall was initiated after multiple samples of products confirmed positive for the presence of listeria after being tested in Canada. However, there were no reports of any illnesses .



The FSIS now issued an update to alert consumers that the recalled poultry products were used in additional products. Some of these products may have been served from the deli counter in grocery stores, the agency noted.



In the initial recall, the products were sold at stores such as Target and Trader Joe's under various brands. The expansion includes many additional supermarkets including Kroger, Aldi, Giant Supermarket, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Bi-Lo, among others.



According to the agency, the recall is Class I, which is 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



In March, Tip Top Poultry had recalled about 100 pounds of frozen, fully cooked diced white chicken meat products due to presence of soy, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.



Among other companies, Fisher Packing Co. recently recalled about 744 pounds of RTE pork products due to potential Listeria contamination. Lipari Foods recalled bulk chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches citing possible listeria concerns.



