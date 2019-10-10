

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) said it now expects full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA to be 10-15% below the lower end of its previous guidance range of $370 million to $390 million.



The company expects third quarter 2019 net income to be about $21 million and third quarter Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $80 million.



'Despite opening our third quarter in July with stable market indications, fundamentals including demand in China and broader Asia, and more recently in Europe and North America, weakened notably as the third quarter of 2019 progressed. This adversely impacted results for both our Polymer and Chemical segments,' said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's President and Chief Executive Officer.



The company expects to release its third quarter 2019 results after market close on October 23, 2019.



