ThousandEyes, the company that delivers visibility into the Internet and digital experiences, today announced it has been named the Best Data-Driven SaaS Product in the 2019 SaaS Awards program for the second consecutive year, and Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service in the Computing 2019 Cloud Excellence Awards.

"The impact the cloud and Internet are having on businesses today is undeniable, yet too many companies are blind to how these great enablers are also the biggest risk factor they have when it comes to delivering exceptional customer and employee digital experiences," said Joe Vaccaro, vice president of product at ThousandEyes. "These new award wins, combined with clear market demand, highlights not only that Internet 'blindness' exists, but that ThousandEyes' approach to combating the problem is unrivaled. This recognition only deepens our commitment to innovation, knowing the further we push technical boundaries, the more we're helping our customers make the Internet work better for them."

The global SaaS awards recognize the companies that are demonstrating product excellence in cloud-based software solutions, "setting the bar for SaaS-based technologies moving forward", while Computing's Cloud Excellence Awards aim to recognize the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors to the top use cases from end-user firms. The Computing award for Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service also recognizes "the cloud product or service which best demonstrates something different and fresh."

These award wins are the latest in a series of positive product award momentum for ThousandEyes in recent months, following the recognition as the winner of the 2019 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award by TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine, the inaugural Network Computing Editors Innovation Award, and inclusion in Credit Suisse AG's inaugural Disruptive Technology Recognition Program. ThousandEyes has also been recognized over the last year by the TechWorld Techies, SIIA CODiEs, Interop ITX, Interop Japan and the Cloud Industry Forum.

About ThousandEyes

ThousandEyes empowers enterprises to see, understand and improve digital experiences for their customers and employees. The ThousandEyes cloud platform offers unmatched vantage points throughout the global Internet and cloud providers, delivering immediate visibility into the digital experience for every user, application, website or service, over any network. ThousandEyes is central to the global operations of the world's largest and fastest growing brands, including Comcast, eBay, HP, 130+ of the Global 2000, 70+ of the Fortune 500, 6 of the 7 top US banks, and 20 of the 25 top SaaS companies. For more information, visit www.ThousandEyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.

