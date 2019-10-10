Applied BioSciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences Expands its Scientific Advisory Board for Applied BioPharma Division with Appointment of Patricia Reggio, Ph.D.

Dr. Reggio brings over 30 years of active research in the endocannabinoid field with support from the National Institute on Drug Abuse

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB:APPB) ("Applied" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Patricia Reggio, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board for the biopharma business unit of the Company, Applied BioPharma.

Dr. Patricia Reggio is a well-established academic leader in cannabinoid research with over 30 years of experience. Over the course of her career the major focus of her research has been on the G protein-coupled cannabinoid receptors, including the well-known cannabinoid CB1 and CB2 receptors, as well as new orphan receptors that recognize a sub-set of cannabinoids, GPR55 and GPR18. Dr. Reggio's research has received support from the National Institute on Drug Abuse for over 30 years.

"We are pleased to welcome Patricia to our Scientific Advisory Board. She brings a wealth of knowledge of the endocannabinoid field and an excellent academic career that we believe will be a significant asset to our Scientific Advisory Board. As we continue to build out our BioPharma division and establish a robust pipeline of synthetic endocannabinoid therapeutics, we look forward to leveraging her expertise in targeting the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas," commented Dr. Raymond Urbanski, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Reggio is Marie Foscue Rourk Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of North Carolina Greensboro. In 2017 she was given to Academic Development Excellence Award from the North Carolina Biotechnology Center - Piedmont Triad and in 2010, she was awarded the Mechoulam Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Cannabinoid Field by the International Cannabinoid Research Society. She has an extensive portfolio of publications in peer reviewed journals, abstracts and book chapters. Dr. Reggio has served on a number of editorial and advisory boards including Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, Commentary Editor and Endocannabinoid System Network Advisory Board for Sanofi-Aventis Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Reggio commented, "I am thrilled to be joining the Applied Scientific Advisory Board at this time. Over the course of my research career, I have taken great interest in the endocannabinoid system and recognize the potential of leveraging this system to treat many different disease states. I look forward to working alongside the management team and other scientific advisors as the Company continues to develop novel drugs that target various aspects of the endocannabinoid system."

Dr. Reggio earned her BS in Chemistry from Louisiana State University at New Orleans, her Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of New Orleans and completed her postdoctoral fellow at the University of New Orleans.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics / biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. We also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the Company's website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied Biosciences Corp. (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

