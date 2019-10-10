Amazing Energy Oil & Gas Co.: Amazing Energy to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference - October 15 and 16, 2019, Austin Texas

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX:AMAZ) ("Amazing", "Amazing Energy", or "the Company"), today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural MicroCap Investor Conference in Austin, Texas on October 15th at 11:30 Central Time.

MicroCap Rodeo

Location: Hilton Austin - Downtown 500 East 4th Street, Austin TX, 78701

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 15th 2019 ay 11:30 AM Central Time

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31853

To learn more about the MicroCap Rodeo's inaugural event on October 15, and 16th, 2019 in Austin, please visit microcaprodeo.com, registration is free. The MicroCap Rodeo is focused on the best ideas concept, bringing some of the best stories to the event for two days of private meetings, presentations and after-hours networking.

Management will be presetting and accepting 1-1 meeting with investors. If you cannot attend live, please join via webcast via the link provided above.

Investors looking to request meetings with company executives can register for the conference and request 1x1 meetings now

About the Microcap Rodeo



Bucking the trend of microcap conferences is the first-annual MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas. This year's theme: Lassoing the "Best Ideas."

Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 50-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2020. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 30-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

When they're not wrangling great ideas, investors can dig into delicious Texas food, entertainment and surprise guests.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Plano, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin where it holds the rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, Texas and is surrounded by large independent oil and gas companies. Amazing also holds 16,904 gross acres in Lea County, New Mexico which is held by production. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones such as the San Andres, Devonian, Pennsylvanian and Wolfcamp. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

Investor Relations Contact

Derek Gradwell

Investor Relations

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: ir@amazingenergy.com

Web: www.amazingenergy.com

SOURCE: Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562658/Amazing-Energy-to-Present-at-The-MicroCap-Rodeo-Investor-Conference--October-15-and-16-2019-Austin-Texas