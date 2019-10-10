Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Oct 10, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) has announced that Hitachi Elevator Laos Co., Ltd., an elevators and escalators sales and service subsidiary in Vientiane, the capital of Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos) has been established and has begun full-fledged business. Hitachi Elevator Laos is a joint venture that Hitachi established with its elevators design and manufacturing subsidiary in the Kingdom of Thailand, Siam-Hitachi Elevator Co., Ltd., and Tangchareon Construction Sole Co., Ltd., an affiliated concrete company under the control of the Laotian conglomerate Tangchareon (TCR) Group. And it is the first subsidiary that the Hitachi Group established in Laos. By establishing this new company, Hitachi is strengthening its sales and service capabilities in Laos and providing products and services of high quality and high added value to realize a safe, secure and comfortable city.Showing a continuous annual GDP growth rate of more than 6%, Laos is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Currently with a continuous building construction rush centered in the capital Vientiane, many complex-type commercial buildings and deluxe condominiums are being developed in the country's special economic zone. The demand for new elevators and escalators is expected to rise over 10% of annual growth rate until 2021.Hitachi is moving forward with the global development of its elevators and escalators business, and has gotten into the Laotian market through Siam-Hitachi, providing high quality elevators and escalators for hotels, office buildings and commercial buildings for about 20 years.By establishing this new company, in addition to strengthening its sales capabilities in Laos, Hitachi intends to actively expand its business by offering on the Laotian market the fine-tuned maintenance service which has been developed through more than 90 years in its elevators and escalators business.