

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 5th.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 210,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 220,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 219,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 213,750, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised average of 212,750.



