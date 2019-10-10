Prism Litigation Technology Launches Evidence Optix(R) - Proportional Discovery Assessment(R)

The first SAAS-based workflow that systematically quantifies the effort and burden of discovery to substantiate proportionality arguments

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Prism Litigation Technology, a leading ediscovery advisory firm, today announced the launch of Evidence Optix®, a groundbreaking technology-enabled workflow that facilitates assessment and prioritization of relevant custodians and identification of key data sources to support a reasonable discovery plan. The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, as well as various state court rules, require that discovery be proportional to the merits of the case. Evidence Optix® empowers attorneys to fulfill this requirement with the first and only SAAS-based proportionality solution.

The judiciary encourages early negotiation as a means to right-size discovery. Hon. Christopher Yates recently noted, "Although discovery is designed to ensure that all parties are well-informed before trial, courts need not tolerate discovery that is inefficient, time-consuming or ill-suited to the economics of the case. Accordingly, proportionality is an essential component of every discovery schedule."

Evidence Optix® offers a defensible, transparent, and comprehensive approach to narrow the scope of discovery from the onset of a matter, thereby reducing discovery costs and burden downstream. This patent-pending approach facilitates an early proportionality mindset, with the following key features:

A robust framework for intelligent discovery analysis and assessment from the outset of a matter

Ranking of custodian relevance based on the claims and defenses

Rapid custodian release from legal hold after a?brief assessment interview

Prioritization and tracking of data sources based on relevance and burden of collection

Creation of negotiation scenarios that quantify potential costs in real time

Alignment of negotiation strategy and discovery budget to the merits of the case

Optimization of discovery management tracking throughout the litigation lifecycle

"Legal practitioners need a transparent, concrete method to substantiate proportionality arguments," Mandi Ross, CEO of Prism explained. "Evidence Optix® is the only solution in the market that empowers legal teams to adopt and deploy a proportional discovery workflow."

About Prism Litigation Technology

Prism Litigation Technology is a consulting firm with over two decades of experience as trusted ediscovery advisors. Prism is staffed with ediscovery legal professionals, technologists, and data scientists, offering expert advisory services, emerging technology platforms, and workflow automation to leverage the principles of proportionality throughout a matter's lifecycle.

For more information, please contact us at info@prismlit.com, visit our website at prismlit.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

