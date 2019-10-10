PlayerMaker Joins USL's Preferred Supplier Program Becoming the Preferred Technical Team Performance Monitoring Partner

The program highlights leading companies and technologies to new franchise owners and existing USL clubs to deliver exceptional fan experiences across North America

TAMPA, Florida, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Soccer League announced today that it has partnered with PlayerMaker, which has become the Preferred Technical Team Performance Monitoring Partner for all USL properties. PlayerMaker is welcomed as the newest member of the USL's Preferred Supplier Program, which has grown rapidly alongside the organization to provide high-caliber products and services to its leagues and clubs over the past two years.

PlayerMaker is a sports technology company revolutionizing the way teams use data. Through its unique device straps on to a player's cleats, PlayerMaker can track technical and tactical metrics such as ball touches (by left and right foot) and passing efficiency, among others. This data provides managers and coaches a granular understanding of their players' and team's performance. Their system is used by clubs of all levels, from elite teams in the Premier League and Major League Soccer, to the best colleges and youth academies across the globe. The PlayerMaker device delivers a competitive advantage to some of the most forward-thinking coaches, while its breadth of data can inform decision-making processes, particularly in relation to player performance optimization, talent identification, and injury prevention.

"We're thrilled to bring on PlayerMaker as the newest member of the Preferred Supplier Program," said USL Chief Operating Officer Justin Papadakis. "Utilizing data to its fullest potential is something our league strives to do in every facet of our operations. PlayerMaker allows our teams to fully optimize player performance by using the data generated to make the most informed coaching decisions."

"We are proud to become the USL's Preferred Technical Team Performance Monitoring Partner and are excited for what this collaboration will mean for the future of the sports technology industry more widely," said Gal Barak, General Manager, Americas at PlayerMaker. "At PlayerMaker, we are committed to the enhancement of player development strategies through the use of data analytics and, in partnering with the USL, we are able to extend our offering further within this space."

Through its Preferred Supplier Program, the USL connects suppliers with new franchise owners and existing USL clubs in order to deliver the best possible experience for fans across North America. Preferred suppliers are 'Best in Class' companies that provide services and products to professional franchises and stadium developers and must meet the USL's strict quality standards. The USL is currently in discussions with suppliers that support stadium development, as well as the buildout of team front offices and operations.