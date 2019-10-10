Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Names New Regional Director

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atradius Trade Credit Insurance, Inc. has named today Gordon Cessford Regional Director of North America for Atradius. He succeeds David Huey, who held the position for the past five years.

David will maintain his role as President of Atradius Trade Credit Insurance until the end of 2019, when he will retire after a 13-year career with Atradius. As Regional Director, Gordon will continue developing growth and retention initiatives for North America, while overseeing business activities throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. He will also focus on developing local markets, nurturing customer, broker and staff relationships and achieving the organization's commercial goals.

On his first visit to the office, Gordon stated: "I am delighted to be moving to the North America Region, building on the excellent work done by David. I am relishing the opportunity to work with such a dynamic team to continue the strong development of our business here."

Gordon has a long track record of success in banking and financial services. He spent over two decades in the credit insurance industry, where he served in a variety of positions, including Chief Commercial Officer and Regional Commercial Director for major credit insurance carriers. In these roles, he was responsible for all aspects of commercial, client and sales strategies in 12 markets and helped grow the trade credit insurance market and business portfolio. Most recently, he served as Atradius' Commercial Director in Hong Kong, overseeing operations in the Asia Pacific Region.

Andreas Tesch, Member of the Management Board and Chief Market Officer of Atradius N.V., greeted Gordon to his new role: "Atradius is delighted to welcome Gordon to the North American team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position but, more importantly, he is the right fit for the culture we have so faithfully built. With David Huey at the helm, our business in North America has become accustomed to success. Our team is dedicated and I am sure will react positively to Gordon's leadership."

