Critically Ill Children Now Follow Their Dreams in an App Built in One Week

On a mission to become the most digital charity in the Netherlands, Make-A-Wish, together with OutSystems and delivery partner Phact, has developed a Wish Journey app. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with serious illnesses. With the new application, children can follow the preparations of their wishes each day and involve friends and family. The application was developed in just one week using the OutSystems low-code development platform.

Making the Wishes of Make-A-Wish Come True

Quick development and an easy-to-maintain application were the starting points of this project. Make-A-Wish also wanted the ultimate recipients involved in the creation of the app, so interested children were part of a sounding board session that kicked off the project. After the children described what they wanted, a hackathon was conducted with the Phact developers, OutSystems, Make-A-Wish, and the children. In just one week, a working application was delivered to the app stores for both Android and iOS devices.

"Make-A-Wish has a big goal. We want to become the most digital charity," said Hanneke Verburg, CEO at Make-A-Wish Netherlands. "Of course, this goal has everything to do with the fact that children are often online. We are enthusiastic about the application developed with OutSystems and Phact. This brings us one step closer to our goal. Even more important, this application brings together the children and their loved ones throughout their wish journey."

"In the past, it was unthinkable to develop a working application in just one week. Today, low-code development is making what used to be impossible possible," said Willem van Enter, OutSystems vice president, EMEA. "With the OutSystems low-code platform, a company can innovate and collaborate with end users at lightning speed. Make-A-Wish is a progressive organization, and I am sure that children will have a great deal of fun with this application while on their wish journey."

"In order to develop a complete application including graphic design in one week, a platform like OutSystems is critical," said Marc Herruer, CEO at Phact. "I am enthusiastic about the end result of this project and proud of the efforts of Make-A-Wish, the wish children, OutSystems, and our team at Phact."

