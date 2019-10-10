IO Interactive's Copenhagen and Malmö Studios Currently Recruiting Top Talent to Join Development Team for Upcoming Title

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and independent videogame developer IO Interactive today announced a worldwide publishing and distribution agreement to bring a new console and PC game experience to players worldwide.

IO Interactive has two development studios in the Scandinavian region IOI Copenhagen in Denmark and the recently opened IOI Malmö in Sweden both of which will be integral in the development of the new game under this partnership.

"We're very pleased to continue our relationship with the talented team at IO Interactive," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. "IO Interactive has a longstanding legacy of creating iconic games, and we're looking forward to partnering on this next endeavor to bring a new console and PC gaming experience to players globally."

"Over the past few years, Warner Bros. has shown us first-hand that they understand and respect our creative vision, and we're looking forward to continuing this relationship," said Hakan Abrak, CEO, IO Interactive. "IO Interactive has a proud history of creating compelling characters and universes for our players to enjoy-it's in our DNA. As we embark on this exciting project to create a new universe for IOI together with Warner Bros., we're currently looking for ambitious talent to join our team in our Copenhagen and Malmö studios for this extraordinary journey."

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and IO Interactive previously partnered on the release of various titles within the acclaimed Hitman series, including HITMAN 2 (2018), HITMAN: Definitive Edition (2018)and HITMAN HD Enhanced Collection (2019).

IO Interactive is currently seeking high-quality talent across all game development disciplines to join both the IOI Copenhagen and IOI Malmö studios. Interested candidates can apply at https://www.ioi.dk/jobs/.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About IO Interactive

IO Interactive is the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform videogames to emerge in the last decade. Starting with the groundbreaking and award-winning Hitman series, IO Interactive has since developed the cult classic "Freedom Fighters", the controversial "Kane Lynch" series and the adorable "Mini-Ninjas." Dedication to creating original IP and unforgettable characters and experiences are the hallmarks of IO Interactive.

HITMAN 2019 IO Interactive A/S. Published by IO Interactive A/S. IO Interactive, the IOI logo, HITMAN, the HITMAN logo, and WORLD OF ASSASSINATION are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by or exclusively licensed to IO Interactive A/S. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

(s19)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005173/en/

Contacts:

Remi Sklar

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Remi.Sklar@warnerbros.com

Eric Levine

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Eric.Levine@warnerbros.com