Canadian Debate Production Partnership: Tonight's French-Language Federal Leaders' Debates: Themes, Format, and Unprecedented Reach

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Tonight's French-language federal leaders' debate, produced by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP), will begin at 8 p.m. ET at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec.

The debate will cover five topics (in alphabetical order):

Economy and finances

Environment and energy

Foreign policy and immigration

Identity, ethics and governance

Services to citizens

The format of the French debate includes five segments, each corresponding to one of the five themes. All five segments will include all of the following four elements:

Question from a Canadian

Open debate between three of the six leaders

Open debate between remaining three leaders

Questions in quick succession from a journalist

Following the four segments, there will be an open debate between all six leaders.

In September, Canadians were invited to submit questions for the federal leaders' debates; in French, approximately 1700 questions were submitted by some 1300 people.

Tonight's moderator is Patrice Roy (Radio-Canada). Hélène Buzzetti (Le Devoir), Patricia Cloutier (Le Soleil), François Cardinal (La Presse), and Alec Castonguay (L'actualité) will also participate.

The format of tonight's two-hour, commercial-free debate aims to provide equal speaking time for each of the six leaders invited by the Leaders' Debates Commission: Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party of Canada), Andrew Scheer (Conservative Party of Canada), Jagmeet Singh (New Democratic Party), Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois), Elizabeth May (Green Party of Canada), and Maxime Bernier (People's Party of Canada).

At a news conference on Monday, September 30, representatives from the six political parties took part in random draws to determine the following: dressing room location, time of advance visit to the venue, on-stage lectern position, order of questioning during the debate, and order of arrival at the venue (which corresponds to the order of the post-debate press conferences and departure from the venue).

Tonight's debate will air live across various platforms.

Stream online:

aptnnews.ca

cbcnews.ca

ctvnews.ca

Facebook

globalnews.ca

lactualite.com

lapresse.ca

latribune.ca

lavoixdelest.ca

ledevoir.com

ledroit.com

lenouvelliste.ca

lequotiden.com

lesoleil.com

omnitv.ca

quebec.huffingtonpost.ca

radio-canada.ca

Twitter

YouTube

Watch on television:

APTN

CBC News Network

CPAC

CTV News Channel

ICI Radio-Canada Télé

ICI RDI

Groupe V Média

OMNI

TV5

Listen on radio: ICI Radio-Canada Première Accessible formats: ASL

Closed Captioning

Described video

LSQ Languages:

English

French

Arabic

Cantonese

Dene

East Cree

Italian

Mandarin

Punjabi

The CDPP is ensuring that tonight's debate is: Free to stream and broadcast in its entirety, with video streams on demand after the debate.

Widely distributed on digital platforms, television, and radio, to ensure access to a broad cross-section of Canadians across the country, on the platform of their choice.

Available in ASL, Closed Captioning, Described Video, and LSQ. These debates will be available on CBC Gem and Tou.TV.

Available in English, French, Arabic, Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, and Punjabi. These debates will be carried on OMNI Television.

Available in Dene and East Cree. These debates will be carried on CBC Gem and aptnnews.ca. APTN North will also carry Dene.

Available on third-party platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube through our partner organizations.

Clips from tonight's debate will be available on the CDPP YouTube channel and on the Leaders' Debate Commission website. About the CDPP In May, the Leaders' Debate Commission issued a request for proposal, seeking bidders to produce the English and French debates. Nine media outlets formed the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP) and won the contract to produce the two debates. CDPP partners offer the highest-quality journalism on television, radio, print, and digital platforms. The CDPP is:

CBC News

Radio-Canada

Global News

CTV News

Toronto Star and Torstar chain

and Torstar chain HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec

La Presse

Le Devoir

L'actualité

