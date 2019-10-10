Dolphin Entertainment: The Door Expands National Footprint with Launch of Miami Office

New Office Joins Existing Outposts in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Nashville

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / The Door, the lifestyle, culinary and hospitality public relations and marketing agency that was acquired last year by Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), announces the expansion of its national footprint with the formation of a new South Florida-based location in Miami, Florida, which is also home to Dolphin Entertainment's headquarters. The Door's primary office is based out of New York City and the agency also has locations across the country in Chicago, Los Angeles and Nashville.

The Door's growing roster of clients in South Florida already includes the following signature clients: leading Miami-based restaurant group, Grove Bay Hospitality Group and its executive team Co-Founder/CEO Francesco Balli, Co-Founder/CEO Ignacio Garcia-Menocal and COO Eddie Acevedo, along with its esteemed roster of restaurants and chefs, including Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford (Stubborn Seed), James Beard semifinalists Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis (Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar, Stiltsville Fish Bar, Root & Bone), and Chopped winner Giorgio Rapicavoli (Glass & Vine); James Beard semifinalist Chef Clay Conley and his critically-acclaimed Palm Beach area restaurants, Buccan, Imoto, Grato and Buccan Sandwich Shop; Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, which is headquartered in Miami; premier food hall, St. Roch Market Miami; and the nation's leading charitable food & wine event, the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

"Since founding The Door more than 10 years ago, our agency has had the opportunity to work in the South Florida market within the hospitality, travel and culinary landscape," says Charlie Dougiello, Co-Founder and CEO of The Door. "It felt like a natural move to expand our office into an area where our clientele is constantly growing and where we can seek out further opportunities in South Florida's ever-evolving landscape."

The new office is led by Vice President, Luciana Salamé. Luciana is a Miami native who has a decade of experience with national public relations and marketing campaigns specializing in the hospitality industry, leading client engagements such as the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach and New York City Wine & Food Festivals, James Beard Award-winning chefs Vivian Howard and Kelly Fields; esteemed restaurateur Keith McNally and his restaurants Pastis, Augustine and Morandi; Flour Shop, home of the "exploding sprinkle cakes"; and David Chang's fast casual fried chicken chain, Fuku, among several others.

