DAX, the digital audio advertising platform created by Global, the Media Entertainment group, has exclusively partnered with Frequency, digital audio's first Creative Management Platform. The partnership enables data-driven dynamic audio advertising for DAX's US advertisers and network of premier publishers.

The exclusive partnership brings together two pioneers in the audio advertising space, driving forward technologies that leverage data to give advertisers greater insights and smarter targeting.

Frequency's data-driven capabilities enable personalization around ad creative based on real-time data signals (e.g. weather, location, time, device type), a listener's listening history, and the performance of each ad creative.

In combination with DAX's propriety measurement technology, Listener Insight ID (LIID), advertisers will be able to personalize their creative and track the results of each personalized ad, with a suite of audience insights.

DAX US and Frequency have already seen success together this year. In May, they launched a data-driven audio campaign for a QSR brand, leveraging the day of the week, location, and weather to personalize ads in real-time for listeners. When rain occurred in a listener's location, the Frequency platform ran bespoke creative promoting the brand's mobile app to inform consumers of a more convenient option for delivery. Without any rain, listeners heard rotating offers based on location and day of week.

The campaign's results concluded that on average, across all markets, rain triggered the brand's mobile app creative 14% of the time. When it did rain, engagement increased, likely because ads that reflected the rainy weather appeared more relevant and personalized, reflecting a direct correlation between personalized creative and ad performance. There was also a noticeable jump in performance at the start of the week, with Mondays and Tuesdays performing 2-3x compared to the rest of the week.

As a part of the partnership, DAX will also have access to Frequency's Creative Management Platform for ad production, creative management, and detailed creative reporting. The full suite of tools can help ad operations with scale and workflow efficiencies.

"With data-driven capabilities, Frequency will enable a better ad experience for listeners and improve engagement for our advertisers across the DAX network," said Matt Cutair, CEO of DAX US. "In combination with Listener Insight ID, DAX can empower our advertisers with the tools to make more intelligent and informed decisions."

Pete Jimison, CEO of Frequency, added, "We're excited to partner with DAX and showcase the power of the Frequency Creative Management Platform. Our partnership with DAX highlights the ways innovation in the audio space will continue to drive value for the entire ecosystem."

About DAX U.S.:

DAX is a pioneering audio advertising platform created by Global, the Media Entertainment group. DAX connects advertisers to more than 130 million people worldwide using music streaming services and listening to digital radio and podcasts. Premium publisher brands with inventory on DAX include Urban One, TuneIn, LiveXLive by Slacker Radio, AccuRadio and CUMULUS MEDIA. Digital audio campaigns powered by DAX reach the right people at the right time through advanced data targeting and attribution tools. DAX launched in the U.S. in 2017.

About Global:

Global is one of the world's leading Media Entertainment groups. It is Europe's largest radio company and one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK Europe. Global is home to respected, national, market leading media brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Global's Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and Global Player, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global's radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly-curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.

With an extensive and diverse portfolio, Global is also the leading Outdoor company in the UK one of the largest in Europe with over 235,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population.

On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25 million on the radio alone.

Global created and operates DAX, the market leader in digital audio advertising. Through its proprietary technology, DAX connects advertisers with an audience of more than 130 million people worldwide, inserting targeted advertising into music streaming services, connected radio listening and podcasts in the UK, Europe, the USA and Canada. DAX is the largest digital audio advertising platform in the UK and one of the largest in the world.

The company headquarters is in London's iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.

About Frequency:

Frequency is digital audio's first Creative Management Platform (CMP) that offers publishers and advertisers greater control over the creative lifecycle for audio ads. From ad production to ad delivery and measurement, Frequency provides the tools to make ad operations more efficient and audio ads more effective. Frequency combines data and creative to enable personalization of audio ads and empower advertisers with intelligence to make smarter decisions with ad creative and audience targeting. For more information, visit www.frequencyads.com.

