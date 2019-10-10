F.H Cann & Associates: F.H. Cann & Associates is Hiring 100 New Team Members to Join their North Andover, Massachusetts Office

F.H. Cann & Associates is a Dynamic Leader in the Accounts Receivables Management Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / The founders of F.H. Cann & Associates (FHC) are excited to announce that they are currently hiring 100 new team members to join the organization in their North Andover, Massachusetts office.

Interested candidates can apply for the new positions at https://www.fhcann.com/jobapplication.

As a company spokesperson noted, FHC has seen such significant growth, they now need to significantly expand the size of their team of Collection Specialists.

"F.H. Cann & Associates, which has been a dynamic leader in the accounts receivables management industry since 1999, is currently hiring Collection Specialists to work in our call center environment, presenting solutions and obtaining resolution for consumers who are delinquent and/or have defaulted," the spokesperson noted, adding that FHC provides individuals with employment opportunities that recognize individual contributions and helps them gain a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment from their work.

"We are proud that we have been named one of Best Places to Work in Collections."

There are a number of key factors that help to set FHC apart from the competition and make it such a great place to work, the spokesperson noted. For instance, the company offers its valued employees industry leading compensation with unlimited bonus opportunity.

In addition, as one of the fastest-growing companies in the region, FHC's strong belief in promoting from within means it offers outstanding opportunities for professional growth.

"We also have a great culture at FHC, with ongoing Employee Appreciation events, and we will offer paid training to our new 100 employees," the spokesperson noted.

"In addition, we have a great employee referral program and we offer our team generous paid time off. We also have comprehensive and generous benefits like group medical and dental insurance, short- and long-term disability, life insurance, AFLAC insurance and a 401K plan."

FHC is also proud to use the latest technology the collection industry has to offer in order to maintain both a competitive advantage and a high level of compliance and recoveries. In addition, the spokesperson noted, FHC can customize a call center that provides for efficient and effective first party collections.

F.H. Cann & Associates, Inc. (FHC) was established in 1999 and has provided best-in-class accounts receivable management services for over 20 years. More information can be found on their official website: https://www.fhcann.com.

