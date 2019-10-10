The Smallest, Smartest Hearing Aids Under $300 are Now Available from Hearing Aids Center

The New Hearing Aids are So Small and Comfortable, People Often Forget they are Wearing Them

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Hearing Aids Center is now bringing to the market hearing aids that are so small, people will forget they are wearing them. The RIC (Receiver in Canal) is less than 2/3 the size of a regular unit on the market, coming in at 1.39 grams compared to a regular BTE (Behind the Ear) unit of 3.75 grams. The RIC is so light, users often report that they literally cannot tell that they are wearing them.

To learn more about Hearing Aids Center and which types of hearing aids are best for people with moderate to severe hearing loss, please visit https://hearingaids.center/moderate2severe/.

As Ron Barker, owner of Hearing Aids Center noted, most hearing aids typically average $2,200 per unit. Most of the units from Hearing Aids Center cost under $300, and they come with a one-year warranty. The RIC hearing aids are typically for those that are classified with moderate to severe hearing loss on their audiogram. Hearing Aids Center's RIC hearing aids use medical grade components and are the result of their manufacturer's ten patents towards hearing aid manufacturing and software.

"When I wear my RIC hearing aids, most times I forget I am wearing them because they are so light and fit so well," Barker said, adding that this sometimes causes him to not take them out when he goes to sleep or hops into the shower.

"I have to make a conscious effort to remember them in situations where I am supposed to take them out like sleeping, changing clothes, showering or swimming. I love them because now I can hear my family. I've changed my will three times since wearing my hearing aids."

About Hearing Aids Center:

Ron Barker has a business background and, having found he needed hearing aids, started Hearing Aids Center to help people with hearing loss obtain great hearing at a discounted price. For more information, please visit https://hearingaids.center.

Contact:

Ron Barker

Owner, Hearing Aids Center

604-369-4438

admin@hearingaids.center

SOURCE: Hearing Aids Center

