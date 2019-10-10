The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 10
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 09 October 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 09 October 2019 91.37p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 89.93p per ordinary share
10 October 2019
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45