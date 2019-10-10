Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019

10.10.2019
(89 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Constellium Paris: Constellium to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 23, 2019

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 23 at 12:00 p.m.(Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its third quarter 2019 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:

https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zszzz6vp

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 6176923 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  • USA: 1 866 394 7514
  • France: 0 805 081 488
  • Germany: 0 800 181 5287
  • Switzerland: 0 800 836 508
  • United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438
  • Other: 1 409 350 3597

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.comfor three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

Ryan Wentling - Investor RelationsDelphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:investor-relations@constellium.com) delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)