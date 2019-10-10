Stimwave Technologies: Blue Water Pain Specialists of St. Clair Shores Recognized as a Stimwave Center of Excellence

National program highlights innovative, minimally invasive, non-opioid treatment option for chronic pain patients.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical pain relief implant bioelectric technology, announced today that it named the Blue Water Pain Specialists of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, a Stimwave Center of Excellence as part of its national program to spotlight physicians that provide unparalleled commitment and dedication to patient outcomes.

About Blue Water Pain Specialists

Dr. Pollina started Blue Water Pain Specialists with a goal to provide outpatient pain management to improve quality of life by helping people live with chronic pain. Its skilled specialists and doctors specialize in Anesthesiology and Pain Management. Dr. Pollina is a board certified, fellowship trained Pain Medicine physician. He has been voted one of "Hour Magazine's Top Doctors" every year in practice since 2013. Dr. Pollina earned his medical degree from Wayne State University, completed his residency in anesthesiology at Northwestern University and a fellowship in pain management at the University of Michigan before coming back to the Detroit area to practice pain management. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiology and American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.

About Stimwave

Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave's goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic burden of pain management. www.stimwave.com.

